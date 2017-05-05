Still no decision on Manhattan dog’s future after quarantine

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – The quarantine for a dog that bit a two-year-old girl ends today, but the city of Manhattan said they will not make a decision about the dog until early next week. Buck, a German Shorthaired Pointer, gained public support in Manhattan after the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter said they do not adopt out dogs with aggressive tendencies.

Deputy Manhattan City Manager Jason Hilgers told KSNT News that Buck will continue to be housed in the shelter through out the weekend in to early next week. He said no decision will be made regarding Buck’s future until then.

#SaveBuck quarantine ends today, but @cityofmhk City Manager's office says Buck will stay at the shelter through early next week @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/Hw0PvOhrmE — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) May 5, 2017

Trouble began for Buck in April after he was adopted out to a family with a two-year-old girl the day he was neutered. He was returned to the shelter shortly after biting the two-year-old girl in the face.

Then Chris Soupene of Manhattan took to social media after the shelter refused to let him adopt Buck. His plea on Facebook has now been shared over 700 times. Since then protests have been held in Manhattan in support of Buck.

#SaveBuck protestors are camped out at the corner of Leavenworth & Tuttle Creek @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/BN14jZm7WF — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) April 30, 2017

The Manhattan City Commission discussed Buck’s future on Tuesday. People lined up to testify before the commission in behalf of Buck. A petition asking the city to save Buck has been signed by over 2,700 people.