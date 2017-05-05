Students speak out about noose found on K-State’s campus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Feelings of uncertainty spread quickly across K-State’s campus today, after a noose was found hanging in a tree on campus.

The noose was found just after 10 a.m. Friday morning, and upon finding it, Police removed it immediately.

Erin Henderson, one student KSNT News spoke to says she feels it sent a negative message about diversity on campus.

“When you think about K-State, you think that it’s about diversity,” said Henderson. “You think everyone feels welcome and we’re all a family, but things like this keep happening.”

One student noted that he doesn’t feel this behavior reflects on everyone at K-State.

“We really can’t define one person’s actions based on a whole entire campus,” said Ryan Ramsey

Another student brought up safety concerns about the campus conceal-carry law that will go into effect on July 1, 2017.

“What’s saying they’re just going to stop at the noose,” said K-State student Courtney Jackson. It just makes me think what if they had a gun.”

This incident at K-State is among two other racially driven incidents involving nooses around universities in the U.S. within the last few weeks.

Someone hung bananas from nooses at American University in Washington, and police at The University of Maryland are investigating a noose that was found in a fraternity house last week.

Just last September, one K-State student posted a snapchat photo with a friend wearing black face masks with a racially driven message.

That incident sparked national outrage, as well as on campus.

The women later apologized, but denied that their intent was to appear in black face.

Anyone with information about the noose found today, is asked to call K-State police at 785-532-6412.