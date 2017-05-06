190th Air Refueling Wing celebrates three anniversaries

FORBES FIELD, Kan. (KSNT) – Many of you may not even know the 190th Air Refueling Wing is here in the Capital City. And one of the goals of this event is to showcase the aircraft and its mission. That mission includes ensuring other jets have enough fuel to get them through each task. The open house on May 6th celebrated the 190th Air Refueling Wing being here for 50 years the Kansas Air National Guard being around for 60 years and the Airforce’s 70th birthday.

“This has been an absolute labor of love,” Installation Deployment Officer, Rikki Blume said. “I had an opportunity to show people what we do out here that never come out here.”

Along with the 190th jet, there were a few other planes from other parts of the country. The Wing Commander for the 190th Aircraft, Jarrod Frantz, said he’s been educating visitors saying being in the military was so much more than he expected.

“It turned out to be so much more than just a job,” Frantz said. “The comradery, the professionals I work with…it’s a family-like atmosphere.”

The event had music, activities for the kids, tons of displays and food vendors.

“I just have to thank the public for coming out and giving us an opportunity to showcase what we do. A lot of people see the KC-135 and don’t understand that there’s a mission behind it.”

Event organizers say there's nothing like this planned in the near future.