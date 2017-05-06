A great weekend ahead for Northeast Kansas

An AWESOME Weekend is on tap for Northeast Kansas! Saturday will be pretty much of the same as with clear, sunny skies. We could see a few high wispy clouds, but overall, it’s going to be a fantastic day to be outside. Couldn’t ask for a better day for events across the area such as Kansas Kids Fest at West Ridge Mall & Cruise Night in Downtown Topeka, so just get out there and enjoy it!

Temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer as we look to jump into the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Winds will stay light out of the west at about 5 to 10 mph. Clear skies and light east winds will allow temperatures to drop down to near the 50 degree mark on Saturday night.

No major changes for your Sunday as we’ll remain with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. The only difference will be a slightly stronger winds out of the southeast, keeping us above normal. We’re supposed to be at about 72 degrees for early May so we’ll be about 10 degrees warmer than usual.

Staying mainly sunny with very warm temperatures into the middle 80s for the start of the new workweek. Rain and a few storm chances will though eventually return by late Wednesday into Thursday. But cooler weather will also make a return with temperatures going down to the upper 60s.

Stay tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso