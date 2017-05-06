License revoked from Topeka ‘CRV Lady’

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – According to online records from the Department of Revenue, the license of a Tecumseh woman, known online as “The CRV Lady,” has been revoked.

Patricia McDonald was placed on diversion last year for unsafe driving.

McDonald pleaded not guilty in court on a variety of charges including reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

People in The Police Scanner Group of Topeka on Facebook have been documenting her alleged erratic driving for weeks.

According to The Kansas Department of Revenue, a warning letter gets sent to your house if you receive three minor tickets in one year.

4 th ticket – 30 day suspension

ticket – 30 day suspension 5 th ticket – 90 suspension

ticket – 90 suspension 6th ticket – One year suspension

Major infractions are more serious. McDonald is accused of two major driving violations, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, all within the last two months.

McDonald is due back in court on May 24. Topeka city prosecution have filed a motion to revoke her diversion with the city from a previous charge. A trial for her outstanding charges is set for June 1.