Missouri jail inmate dies

By Published:

HARLESTON, Mo. (AP) – Missouri authorities are investigating the death of a county jail inmate who a coroner said died after an altercation with law enforcers.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker tells KFVS-TV that the inmate died Friday night after he allegedly became unruly and unmanageable, was restrained and collapsed. He later died at a Sikeston hospital.

The inmate’s name hasn’t been released.

An autopsy was planned for Saturday.

Parker said the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s