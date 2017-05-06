Missouri jail inmate dies

HARLESTON, Mo. (AP) – Missouri authorities are investigating the death of a county jail inmate who a coroner said died after an altercation with law enforcers.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker tells KFVS-TV that the inmate died Friday night after he allegedly became unruly and unmanageable, was restrained and collapsed. He later died at a Sikeston hospital.

The inmate’s name hasn’t been released.

An autopsy was planned for Saturday.

Parker said the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.