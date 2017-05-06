Road closures for Cruise Night in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT)- The biggest classic car show in Northeast Kansas is happening tonight in downtown Topeka.

The 11th annual Eagle Cruise Night features hundreds of classic cars and motorcycles, live music and vendors. Last year’s event saw around 50,000 visitors and organizers expect this year to be bigger.

If you want to enter your car into the mix, you can register today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8th and Monroe.

The event is free and opens to the public at 3 p.m.

Do expect some road closures in the area.

Quincy street between 7th and 10th street will be closed. As well as 8th street between Quincy and Kansas Avenue.

Barricades will go up at 10 a.m. and roads will reopen after the event is over at 8 p.m.