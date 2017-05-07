Family set to receive 101st Habitat for Humanity home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Home is where the humanity is.

At least in the case of Maria Ruiz.

Ruiz and her two kids are set to receive the 101st Habitat for Humanity built home in the capital city.

Standing in the Oakland neighborhood, the home will boast three bedrooms – one for each member of the family.

Checking in on the build, Ruiz told KSNT news, “i’m just really excited to start something new with my family.” She’s put in 300 hours worth of “sweat equity” – volunteer hours, as she awaits the keys.

The three will move from the Highcrest side of town once construction is completed.

The organization s building the home during National Women Build Week, started by Lowes.

Nationwide, 17,000 women are expected to come together with a hammer in hand through May 13.