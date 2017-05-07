Holiday Inn sniper Michael Soles up for parole again

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A sniper who terrorized downtown Wichita more than 40 years ago is going before a parole board this month.

The case of 59-year-old Michael Soles will be among several to be considered during a May 17 meeting in Kansas City, Kansas.

Soles became known as the Holiday Inn Sniper in 1976 after he carried two rifles and an ammunition-filled lunch pail to the top floor of a 26-story building that was capped by the Holiday Inn. Killed in the shooting were 23-year-old Mark Falen, 56-year-old Joe Goulart and 57-year-old Elmer Hensley. Seven others were wounded before police shot Soles.

He could be freed as early as July if his latest bid for release is granted. Several others have been denied, most recently in 2007.