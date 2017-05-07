Sabetha man dies in crash on U.S. 75

By Published:

BROWN COUNTY, Kan (KSNT)-  A Kansas man died in an accident just after 12:30 Sunday morning in Brown County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Buick Century driven by Bruce A. Duncanson, 51 of Sabetha, was headed southbound on U.S. 75 just three miles north of Sabetha when his vehicle drifted off the roadway and hit a guardrail.

His vehicle was then vaulted into the creek bed.

Duncanson was pronounced dead at the scene. Kansas Highway Patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s