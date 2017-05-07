Shooting victims laid to rest

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT)- Soren and Jesus Galves were remembered in a joint ceremony at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Saturday, May 6th.

Across town, brothers Joshua and Larry Gueary were also given a similar send off as crowds flooded Shiloh Baptist Church.

Emotions ran high at both funerals as friends and family tried to make sense of the tragedy that happened on April 30th.

Topeka Police responded to the scene after receiving reports of gunshots being fired. When officers arrived they found four people dead and one injured from gunshot wounds. Police say Joshua Gueary was the one responsible for the shootings that happened outside of an in-home-care facility for individuals with special needs.

Joshua Gueary died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

