Staying sunny and warm heading into the new week

It’s been a great weekend so far for outdoor plans in Northeast Kansas thanks to the abundant sunshine and warm temperatures. We went up to the lower to middle 80s on Saturday. If you are liking this weather, you’ll get to enjoy it for a few more days as our weather pattern is looking to stay like this as we end the weekend and head into a new workweek.

Our winds will begin to shift out of the southeast for Sunday, sustained at 5-15 but can gust up to 20 mph by the afternoon. That southeasterly flow will help keep us warm once again as high temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 80s. We will continue with sunny skies as well with a few wispy cirrus clouds heading into the afternoon. Overall, not another bad day to be outside. You will need the sunblock and sunglasses if you are going to be out and about for long periods of time as UV Rays are at about a 8 out of 10 which will cause you to get sunburned really fast so keep that in mind. Humidity levels are going to be on the low side so it will help not make it feel so warm out there.

We will see a few clouds move in during the overnight hours Sunday, but we are still looking to remain mostly sunny and warm Monday into Tuesday. We are expecting our next chances of widespread rain and storms heading into the middle part of the workweek. As of right now, our next storm system looks to now move in as early as late Tuesday. Rain chances look to stick around into our Thursday, with the best chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday. The good news is that no severe weather is expected for us with this round as models are looking to keep that way south of us.

Once that system passes us, expect temperatures to cool back down into the upper 60s for Thursday and Friday. We are looking to hit the 70 degree mark in time for next weekend.

Stay tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso