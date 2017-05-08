2 Topeka schools on soft lockdown

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Topeka public schools have been put on lockdown following reports of gunshots being fired in the area.

A spokeswoman from Topeka Public Schools tells KSNT News Topeka High School and Meadows Elementary School are both on secure campus as a caution until further notice.

“We are in contact with our district police and with TPD as they investigate a shooting in the area.”

Parents from both schools have received notifications.

A shift commander told KSNT News that reports of shots fired came from an area near SW 7th and Fillmore. There are no reports of any injuries.

KSNT News has a crew on the scene and will update as new information becomes available.