Boy, 9, dies after being struck by mower in central Kansas

INMAN, Kan. (AP) — A 9-year-old central Kansas boy has died after falling off a tractor that was pulling a mower.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Cayden Avery died Friday night after falling off a Ford tractor driven by his father, Jon Avery. The accident happened near Inman in McPherson County.

The sheriff’s department says the tractor was pulling a mower in a pasture. The child was on his father’s lap when the tractor struck a depression in the ground, causing him to fall off. Cayden was then struck by the mower.