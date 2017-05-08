“CRV Lady” license and keys taken after unwanted person complaint

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – A Tecumseh woman, known online as “The CRV Lady,” was cited Monday following an unwanted person report.

Patricia McDonald has caused multiple problems with Topeka drivers in the past year. Her licence was revoked on Friday.

Topeka Police tell KSNT News officers responded to the SW 21st and Central Park at 12:50 p.m. on an unwanted person report.

TPD said when officers arrived on scene, McDonald left to a nearby business.

Even with her license being revoked, it hasn’t stopped McDonald from driving recently. Topeka Police said she still had her driver’s license on her Monday afternoon. The physical license was taken by police and she was cited at the time.

Police said her keys were also given to a third party and her CRV Honda was left parked.

On Saturday, McDonald had an incident with Topeka Police and a Kwik Shop employee where she was spotted getting in to an argument with a Kwik Shop employee at the station near 21st Street and Belle.

Video of the incident was posted to the Topeka Real Time News YouTube page.

McDonald is due back in court on May 24 for a motion hearing to revoke a previous diversion. She’s then expected to appear again on June 1 for three different cases, including reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.