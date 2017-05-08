KBI identifies victim, suspect in Labette County shooting

Related Coverage Man wounded by sheriff’s deputies during domestic dispute

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office named the two individuals injured Saturday, May 6, in the shootings at 511 Walnut St. in Mound Valley.

The initial shooting victim has been identified as 77-year-old James Bullock Sr. of Mound Valley. The shooting of Bullock prompted the 911 call in which deputies of the Labette County Sheriff’s Office responded. Bullock was treated for his injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The suspect shot during a confrontation with responding deputies in the driveway of the residence has been identified as David Whinery, age 40, from Mound Valley. Whinery’s condition is serious, but stable.

The KBI is conducting a thorough and independent investigation into this incident. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Labette County Attorney for review.

The investigation is ongoing.