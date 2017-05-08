Late night shooting sends 1 person to hospital

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A 36-year-old man was taken to a Kansas City area hospital after a shooting in Lawrence late Sunday night.

Lawrence Police said officers went to the 800 block of New York Street at 11:45 p.m. on a reported shooting. When officers arrived they found the 36-year-old man sitting on the sidewalk outside of an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police have identified a 71-year-old man as being involved in the shooting incident but at this time no arrest have been made.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.