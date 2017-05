TOPEKA (KSNT)- Monday night Topeka police responded to a carjacking near a Wendy’s parking lot.

The victim whose car was stolen told police two black men waved machetes at them, and demanded their car. The men took the victims car and drove off.

This happened in the area of 8th and Topeka, right around 9:15 p.m.

No one was injured during this incident.

This is a developing story, KSNT News will continue to update this web story as soon as we learn more information.