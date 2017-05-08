Missing dog reunited with owner after car accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Harley, a ten-month-old, Maltese-yorkie mix, was reunited with his Topeka owner after a rollover accident last week.

He was riding along in the car, harnessed in, with 75-year-old Topeka resident Lyla Holt-Eyer when she accidentally swerved off the road and flipped her car.

It happened on the westbound lane of I-70 coming off the West Union Road exit.

She admits that she was texting while driving.

Holt-Eyer was assisted by emergency responders but Harley- startled by the wreck- ran away and went missing.

It was Thursday when search groups found the dog a half-mile away from the crash area.

With both of them reunited, Holt-Eyer says she has God to thank, as well as everyone who assisted in the search.