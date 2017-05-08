Officials say April Junction City apartment fire was accidental

Related Coverage Junction City Apartment completely destroyed in fire

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A fire at a Junction City apartment complex back in April has been determined to be accidental.

State and local fire investigators said the April 8 fire at the Bluffs Apartment complex was started with the improper disposal of smoking materials.

The building located at 1810 Carolina Avenue was completely destroyed by the fire.

The fire caused an estimated $3.6 million in damages, which according to Junction City Fire Department is near the insured value of the building.

No injuries were reported.

In April 2016, a building from the same apartment complex was destroyed by a fire.