Riley County home destroyed in early morning fire

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A house in Riley County is described as a total loss after a fire early Monday morning.

Riley County Fire Chief Pat Collins tells KSNT News fire crews were called to the fire around 2 a.m. at 6611 Goldenshores Drive, about 10 miles northeast of Manhattan on the west side of Tuttle Creek Resevoir.

Collins said the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The occupants in the home were able to make it out safely.

Collins says the cause of the fire is not known at this time and he gave a preliminary damage estimate of approximately $250,000. Collins added that about 30 firefighters responded to the fire and two of them were treated on scene for minor exhaustion and one firefighter had a minor hand injury.