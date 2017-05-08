Riley County home destroyed in early morning fire

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: Riley County Fire Chief Pat Collins

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A house in Riley County is described as a total loss after a fire early Monday morning.

Riley County Fire Chief Pat Collins tells KSNT News fire crews were called to the fire around  2 a.m. at 6611 Goldenshores Drive, about 10 miles northeast of Manhattan on the west side of Tuttle Creek Resevoir.

Collins said the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The occupants in the home were able to make it out safely.

Collins says the cause of the fire is not known at this time and he gave a preliminary damage estimate of approximately $250,000.  Collins added that about 30 firefighters responded to the fire and two of them were treated on scene for minor exhaustion and one firefighter had a minor hand injury.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s