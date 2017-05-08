Seven-year-old passes away after drowning at Topeka hotel

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 7-year-old girl has passed away after an incident at a Topeka hotel Saturday.

Police said Keniya Jones passed away Sunday evening after she was rushed to a local hospital after being pulled from an indoor pool and was unresponsive at the Ramada Inn off 6th & Fairlawn Road.

According to police, patrons of the pool began life-saving measures.

Emergency responders also performed CPR on the child after arriving on scene.

The General Manager at the hotel told KSNT News the young girl was dropped off at the pool, and her family were not guests of the hotel.

Preliminary investigation suggests the incident to be accidental. Police are asking for anyone who was at the scene to call 785-368-9551.

Police said the family is asking for privacy during this tragic incident.

In May 2013, 12-year-old Dalton Register, of Fort Riley, died after he was pulled from the same pool.