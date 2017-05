TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you have noticed a For Sale sign in the window of Stanley Flowers, it’s sad but true.

After more than 150 years of business in Topeka, the flower shop will close in June.

Owner Craig Maxon said the business is doing just fine but is choosing to close due to a job opportunity for his wife in Iowa.

Maxon and his wife came to Topeka from Iowa 30 years ago.

They have owned the business ever since.