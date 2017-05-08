Fire officials investigating East Topeka garage fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is looking into what caused a garage to catch fire in East Topeka early Monday morning.

Officials say flames engulfed the garage just before 1:00 a.m. at 429 SE Lafayette St. When the arrived on the scene, fire crews began an offensive fire attack to keep the flames confined to the garage.

As of now, they do not know what caused the fire. However, investigators say it caused around $25,000 in damages. If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.