Two taken to hospital after apartment fire in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two residents were taken to the hospital after their apartment caught fire in Southeast Topeka Sunday night.

The Topeka Fire Department says the fire broke out at 2139 SE 11th Street at 9:00 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw all occupants were able to evacuate the apartment on their own. No flames or smoke were visible from outside the complex.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the fire started after food was left cooking unattended by accident.