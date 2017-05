WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – Wamego School Board members approved a new drug testing policy Tuesday night that will affect 8th through 12th graders.

It will allow drug testing of students in USD 320. This comes after surveys showed the district’s average drug use is higher than the county and state’s averages.

Students will submit a sample of their hair for the tests. Parents will be notified a week later.

The policy will start during the 2017-2018 school year.

.@ksnt USD 320 passed its proposed drug test policy. pic.twitter.com/B7Z5xvtnjc — nate nottage-tacey (@natetacey) May 9, 2017