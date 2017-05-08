Wamego school district prepares to vote on drug testing policy

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – Board of Education members are preparing to vote on a new policy Monday night that could affect 8th through 12th graders in the Wamego School District.

The policy would allow drug testing of students in USD 320. It’s an issue that’s grow in controversy from parents to other community members over the past few weeks.

One parents who plans to attend the voting told KSNT News that this policy would be a violation of their 4th Amendment rights.

“We’d like a strong showing as we can get bring your American flag. This is an American issue, this is a democratic issue and this is what we need, to do this., said Laura Hovind, a concerned parent. We need to start standing up for ourselves and being public and not being afraid of the powers that be.”

