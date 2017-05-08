Warm weather continues, mid-week soaking rain

We’re tracking even warmer weather on tap today. Expect soaring highs in the upper 80s. 90° is certainly possible today, especially in a period of persistence. Yes, we’ll be seeing the continued wall-to-wall sunshine – but it’s the addition of south breezes that help highs warm even more. Warm, south winds will gust over 25 mph today. For some context, our average high temperature is now up to 73°. This is the time of year when those seasonal averages rise, heading into the summer months.

All good things must come to an end and that goes for our recent stretch of perfect, early summer-like weather. Changes are coming to the extended forecast and we’ll watch them start as early as tomorrow. Clouds will start to increase on Tuesday afternoon, out ahead of Wednesday’s rain chances. Temps will only be affected by a couple degrees – still expect highs in the middle 80s tomorrow. As we alluded to earlier, rain returns on Wednesday afternoon/evening – with far better chances at heavy, soaking overnight into Thursday. A couple stronger thunderstorms are possible later this week, but as it stands right now – widespread severe weather is NOT expected. However, heavy rain is. Some spots will easily pick-up an additional 1-2 inches of rain through Thursday. Remember, despite this recent stretch of tranquil weather – May is still one of the wettest months of the year. Unsurprisingly, Thursday will also be the coolest day of the week. Don’t expect temps much warmer than the 60s with all of the cloud cover and rain chances around. It’s worth mentioning that the mid-week storms are still a few days away and things will likely change between then and now. We’ll continue tweaking and fine-tuning the extended forecast in the coming days. Stay tuned.

Drier skies will move into Northeast Kansas on Friday. That means more sunshine and rebounding temps. We’ll find ourselves right back into that ‘comfy zone’ with daytime temps in the 60s and 70s and incredibly low levels of humidity. The timing couldn’t be more perfect either. We’re setting ourselves up for another stretch of tranquil weather, as temperatures warm under mid-May sunshine heading into Mother’s Day Weekend. Bank on it – highs approach 80° by Mother’s Day with wall-to-wall sunshine. Thank you for everything, Moms. Enjoy!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert