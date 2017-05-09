Crews battling fire at Holton auto salvage business

KSNT News Published: Updated:

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple emergency crews are battling a fire at an auto salvage business Tuesday evening in Holton.

The Holton Fire Department tells KSNT News the fire was call in at 4:10 p.m. The fire was at the Payless Auto Salvage yard at 20849 F. Road in western Jackson County.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and no injuries have been reported.

Fire Departments from Jackson and Pottawatomie Counties responded to the scene.

Approximately 100-115 cars burned in the fire. Total loss is estimated to be $30,000.00.

Sherriff Tim Morse tells KSNT News the fire is being ruled as accidental and started while workers were using a torch to cut a rear end of a vehicle.

Fire departments brought the fire under control around 7 pm.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

 

