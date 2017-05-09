Kansas couple sentenced in kidnapping of Junction City woman who was slain

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas couple has been sentenced to 28 years in prison in the abduction of a woman who was later killed.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 28-year-old Larry Anderson, of Manhattan, and his 26-year-old girlfriend, Marryssa Middleton, of Fort Riley, were sentenced Monday. Anderson pleaded guilty to kidnapping resulting in death, while Middleton admitted to conspiracy to commit kidnapping resulting in death.

Witnesses reported seeing 24-year-old Amanda Clemons of Junction City being placed in a car outside a Junction City motel the February 2014 night she disappeared. Prosecutors allege she was beaten in retribution for comments she had made on social media. Prosecutors say Clemons was taken to a bridge, broke free and jumped from the span, breaking her ankle before her throat was cut.

Three co-defendants await sentencing.

 

