Kansas House committee approves foster care task force

Related Coverage Kansas bail bondsman gets life for killing son fed to pigs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are looking to more closely oversee the state’s privatized foster care system and the contractors that run it amid questions about how the state monitors the program.

The House Children and Seniors Committee passed a bill Tuesday that would create a foster care task force to study the system and make recommendations.

A three-part audit says the Kansas Department for Children and Families and the contractors that run foster care don’t do enough to ensure children are placed in appropriate homes. The final part of the audit published last month said some parts of the state don’t have enough homes for the children awaiting placement.

The vote comes a day after a Kansas man was sentenced to life in prison for abusing and killing his son.