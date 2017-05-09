Kansas man injured after motorcycle hits turkey

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas man was taken to the hospital after striking a turkey on his motorcycle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Harley Davidson, driven by Zachary E. Anderson, 28, of Dwight, was northbound on K-57 around 10:15 Tuesday morning when a turkey entered the roadway. Anderson motorcycle then struck the turkey causing the vehicle to crash enter a ditch and eject Anderson from the motorcycle.

The crash happened about 8 miles south of Junction City.

Anderson was taken to Stormont Vail with serious injuries. KHP said he was wearing a helmet.