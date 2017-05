KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died from wounds sustained more than a month ago in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said in a news release that the victim died Sunday. He was stabbed March 28 at a house. A person of interest in the stabbing is in custody in Topeka on unrelated charges.

Police the case is under investigation and that no other information is immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call police or a tips hotline.