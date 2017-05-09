More warm weather, strong mid-week storms

We’re tracking another nice, early summer-like day across Northeast Kansas. Temperatures will be just as warm as they were yesterday, heading into the middle/upper 80s. For some context, our average high temperature for this time of the year is now up to 74°. We’ll be above that seasonal standard again today, but much cooler weather is headed our direction later in the week. New computer models have the chance for rain as early as tonight, but we’re still watching a far better chance for widespread heavy rain and the potential for some severe storms tomorrow. It’s these mid-week rain chances that will be responsible for the late week cool-down.

The latest forecast timing has rain arriving into our north towns shortly after midnight. A couple scattered showers are even possible between daybreak and lunchtime on Wednesday too. But it’s the main round that moves through after dinnertime on Wednesday evening that could pack quite a punch. It’s that late round of rain that we’re watching very closely, as a couple thunderstorms could produce large hail and strong winds. The most recent computer models paint the heaviest rain to fall across the northern half of the area Wednesday night, but the SLIGHT RISK for severe storms is SOUTH of I-70. That means the strongest storms will likely reside south of our viewing area, but fairly widespread rain is expected over our neck of the woods. It’s springtime in Kansas and things can change – that’s why we’ll continue monitoring the latest timing and forecast information over the next 24-36 hours. Stay tuned.

We’ll likely catch a break from the rain heading into Thursday morning. As the cold front slides through, temperatures will be trapped in the 50s and 60s on Thursday – some 10°+ below average! Severe weather is NOT expect on Thursday, but more widespread rain is. And that final round of rain should stroll into Northeast Kansas after lunchtime on Thursday. Before all is said and done, 1-2 inches of rain is expected through Thursday. It’s the price we pay for nice, seasonal weather heading into Mother’s Day Weekend. Expect daytime temps in the 70s with wall-to-wall sunshine Friday through Sunday! After the mid-week rain chances, our next chance for rain will wait until next week.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert