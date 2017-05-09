One dead after fight in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a fight between two men that led to the death of one person in East Topeka on Tuesday night.

The incident happened on the 2700 block of Indiana Ave. near Highland Park Central Elementary School. Police say the fight happened behind a home on the block.

One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he then died from his injuries. Police are not calling it a murder at this point, only a suspicious death.

The other man involved in the fight was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this post as soon as we learn more information.

