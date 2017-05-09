Storms return for the middle part of the week

We’ll continue seeing an increase in cloud cover heading into the evening and the overnight hours. The latest forecast has rain arriving into our northern counties shortly after midnight. Light south winds at 5-10 mph.

A couple scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible between daybreak and lunchtime on Wednesday, but it’s the main round that moves through late afternoon through the early evening hours on Wednesday evening that we are watching closely. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has us under a Slight Risk of severe weather as thunderstorms could produce large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The most recent computer models paint the heaviest rain to fall across the northern half of the area Wednesday night, anywhere from 1-2 inches through early Thursday.

As the cold front slides through, temperatures will be trapped in the 50s and 60s on Thursday with some showers but no severe weather is expected. Nice, seasonal weather is expected heading into Mother’s Day Weekend. Expect daytime temps in the 70s with wall-to-wall sunshine Friday through Sunday! Our next chances for rain will wait until early next week.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller