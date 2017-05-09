Topeka first responders partner with Red Cross for ‘Battle of the Badges blood drive’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – To help raise awareness of the ongoing need for blood, Topeka’s first responders will be partnering with the American Red Cross for the inaugural Topeka Red Cross Battle of the Badges blood drive.

The community can help honor these community heroes by rolling up a sleeve and donating blood for patients in need at the Battle of the Badges blood drive May 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Holliday Building, 620 SE Madison.

During the Battle of the Badges blood drive, the Topeka Police and Fire Departments will compete to recruit the most eligible donors to give blood. All who come to donate during the Battle of the Badges blood drive will receive a commemorative T-shirt, while supplies last and get to cast a vote to help determine which group will win the Topeka Battle of the Badges competition.

