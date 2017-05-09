Topeka man pleads guilty to lying before deadly standoff

By Published: Updated:
(2008 File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man has pleaded guilty to lying to a federal marshal who was trying to locate a fugitive before the fugitive shot three law enforcement officers during a standoff at a motel in Topeka in April 2016.

According to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, Quentin Kirk Lawton, 37, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of making a false statement. In his plea, Lawton admitted that on April 23, 2016 he visited Orlando J. Collins in a room at the Country Club Motel in south Topeka. Lawton left the motel shortly before a standoff between Collins and federal agents. When marshals questioned Lawton about Collins’ whereabouts Lawton denied having been to the motel or seeing Collins.

When members of a task force tried to take Collins into custody he shot two U.S. Marshals and an FBI agent. A fire ignited from inside Collins’ room during the gunfight and spread throughout the motel. After the fire, Collins’ body was found in the motel room.

Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of 42 months in federal prison.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s