Topeka small businesses awarded for connecting with community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)-Small businesses in the capital city were recognized Tuesday for their contribution to the local community.

Topeka Go and the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce held the 37th annual Small Business Awards Recognition Program.

The ceremony recognizes those in categories like emerging entrepreneurs and non-profits who showed great examples of the importance of having small businesses in the area.

The event’s guest speaker was Kansas Department of Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave.

Topeka City Mayor, Larry Wolgast also gave a proclamation at the ceremony.

Well known Topeka small business owner Jenny Torrence won the Small Business Advocate Award.

Norseman Brewing Company won the Emerging Entrepreneur of Distinction Award.

Topeka Rescue Mission won the Non-Profit Award of Distinction.

Oasis Family Medicine won the Minority & Woman Business of Distinction Award.

HME, Incorporated won Capital City Business of Distinction Award.