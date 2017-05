ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – Both lanes are now open after two semis collided going westbound on Highway 24 near Rossville.

The driver of one of the semis slowed down for an unknown reason and the second driver could not stop in time.

The rear-end happened at about 8:00 p.m. Monday night.

The driver in the front car was injured and taken to St. Francis Hospital.

Investigators say it is unclear whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt.