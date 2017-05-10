Candidate School offers learning experience about election process

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Topeka residents got a taste of what it’s like to run for local office

Candidate School was held Tuesday evening at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

The presentation gives citizens the opportunity to gain a working knowledge of the political process.

They heard from former city council members to former campaign workers who lived through the process first hand.

The topics ranged from ethics to social media and finances.

The primary election in Shawnee County will take place in August with the general election held in November.

