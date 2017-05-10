Easterseals Capper Foundation gearing up for 7th annual iCan Bike event

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Easterseals Capper Foundation is getting ready for their annual iCan Bike event that will take place on June 4 – 9 at Central Park Community Center.

They are looking for volunteers to assist individuals with disabilities learn to ride a bicycle.

“This is truly one of the most enjoyable and unique volunteer opportunities in our community.”

Easterseals Capper Foundation are actively seeking both volunteers and riders, so please help spread the word and let them know if you or anybody you know might be interested. For more information please contact me at 785-272-4060 or by email ceakes@escfks.com