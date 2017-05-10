Girl’s mother looking for answers after drowning

Related Coverage Young girl passes away after drowning at Topeka hotel

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – The family of a 6-year-old girl who drowned in a local hotel pool is looking for answers.

Keniya Jones passed away in the hospital Sunday after drowning at the Ramada Inn near 6th and Fairlawn Saturday evening.

“I’d actually dropped her off with someone prior, the day before. She went to the hotel with someone else,” said Keniya’s mother, Teshna Jones.

Jones initially got a call that “something had happened” to Keniya. She said there was nothing that could’ve prepared her for what she saw at the pool that day.

“I’m thinking she may have swallowed some water. You know, maybe she was going to be sitting up on the side of the pool, but when I got there she was… laying there lifeless,” said Jones.

Now she’s hoping someone who was there will come forward to let her know what happened to her daughter.

“I just want to know what really happened that day because… I am just… that was the next time I saw my child,” said Jones.

With Keniya gone, Jones is leaning on her parents, James and Charlene. James will be deploying soon. He plans to dedicate her deployment to Keniya.

While she has her moment, Jones said she is trying to stay strong, even as she holds the blanket that her daughter’s body was laid under.

“Little stuff like her blankets and her bears, they give me peace. I think about her and the only thing that is keeping me pushing is that I know my baby and she never wanted to see her mama sad,” said Jones.

A wake will be held for Keniya Monday evening at the Davidson Funeral Home from 6-8 pm. Her funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 10:30 at El Shaddai Ministries. The public is welcome to attend and can also donate to the Keniya Jones Memorial fund at Go Fund Me and Envista Credit Union.