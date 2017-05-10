Hutchinson police looking for possible suspect in shooting

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson police are searching for 26-year-old Maique Rodriguez in connection to a shooting.

At around 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East 7th. When officers arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a Wichita hospital with critical injuries.

Detectives are looking for Maique Rodriguez, also known as Miguel Rodriguez Faudoa, in connection to the case. He was last seen driving a blue single cab 2008 GMC Sierra with Kansas tag 934JZL.

If you see Rodriguez, do not approach him and contact 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2816 or 911.