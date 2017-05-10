Judge orders Kansas official to disclose plan taken to Trump

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan . 15, 2015, file photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is seen at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kobach is a Trump delegate to the Republican National Convention beginning Monday, July 18, 2016 in Cleveland. Kansas delegates said they'll support Trump in November, regardless of their current affiliations now. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has told Kansas’ top elections official to disclose proposed changes to federal voting laws that he took to a meeting with President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson says she reviewed the materials and found no error in the magistrate’s earlier ruling that required Secretary of State Kris Kobach to turn over the documents.

Robinson ordered Kobach to produce them by Friday to the American Civil Liberties Union in a lawsuit challenging a state law requiring voters to provide proof of U.S. citizenship when voting.

An Associated Press photo of that November meeting showed Kobach holding a paper outlining homeland security issues. The order also requires him to produce a related internal document about proposed changes to the National Voter Registration Act.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s