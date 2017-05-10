Kansas City, Kansas shooting victim calls 911 after 3 shot to death

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man is under arrest after a shooting victim summoned police to a Kansas home where three bodies were found.

Kansas City, Kansas, police say the surviving victim was struck in the head and shot in the back late Tuesday at the home. Officers later found two men and a woman who had been shot to death there.

Police say officers found the suspect about 7 miles (11 kilometers) from the shooting scene. He was taken into custody but no charges have been filed.

Officer Patrick McCallop says the suspect and victims knew each other, but he did not elaborate.

Police on Wednesday identified those killed as 47-year-olds Bernadette Gosserand and Vincent Rocha, and 26-year-old Jeremy Rocha.

