Kansas lawmakers revive plan to fix budget with big tax hike

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are reviving a plan to fix the state budget by increasing income taxes that many think wouldn’t raise enough new revenue.

House and Senate negotiators signed off Wednesday on a measure that would roll back past tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. It would raise more than $1 billion over two years.

The plan is almost identical to one shelved by Republican leaders last week for lack of support. The Senate expected to vote on the new plan Wednesday afternoon.

Some lawmakers still don’t see the new plan as big enough to close budget gaps and provide new funds for schools.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019. The state Supreme Court also has ruled that funding for public schools is inadequate.