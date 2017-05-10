Kansas Senate rejects plan to hike income taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Senate has rejected a plan that would fix the state budget by rolling back past income tax cuts.

The vote Wednesday was 22-18 against the measure.

The bill would have raised more than $1 billion over two years to close projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019. But Democrats and some moderate Republicans questioned whether the tax increases would have been large enough to also boost spending on public schools.

The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that the state’s education funding is inadequate.

The bill would have increased income tax rates and ended an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners. Republican Gov. Sam Brownback promoted the exemption and cuts in rates in 2012 as pro-growth policies but lawmakers later soured on his polices.