SABETHA, Kan. (KSNT) – Morrill & Janes Bank in Sabetha are reporting a recent increase in fraudulent charges on debit cards.

They have contacted the Sabetha Police Department and reminds people that skimmers have been found in SE Nebraska and NE Kansas including Emporia and Manhattan.

Police ask that you use caution when using debit cards either at ATM’s or gas stations.

Police suggest if you have a mobile banking account to check it as often as possible to keep an eye on suspicious charges.