Severe storms, soaking rain through Thursday

We’re tracking the return of springtime storms across Northeast Kansas today. Most of the Sunflower State is under a ‘SLIGHT RISK’ for severe weather today, including us locally. But, ironically, most of today will be dry. The round of potentially severe weather won’t even start-up until the late evening hours. We’re talking 9pm – midnight. Showers and thunderstorms could pop-up as early as dinnertime (5-7pm), but initially they would not be severe. Speaking of – the severe weather threats for tonight are high winds and large hail. Locally heavy rain is also expected, so localized flooding is possible too. Despite the increasing clouds and pending storm chances, daytime temps will remain in the 70s. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 74°.

Tomorrow looks much, much cooler. We’ll literally watch a cold front plunge south from the N. Plains – taking our ‘above average’ temps along for the ride. We’ll be left with daytime temps in the 60s with fairly widespread rain showers in the forecast come Thursday afternoon. It’s worth mentioning that severe weather is NOT in play tomorrow. It’s these mid-week rain chances, that allow for another nice weather pattern heading into Mother’s Day Weekend.

Lows will fall into the 40s on Friday and Saturday mornings, leaving us with daytime temps in the 60s and 70s to start the weekend. The timing couldn’t be better, either, as there’s a lot going on – Mother’s Day on Sunday, college graduations, youth sports, etc. Expect another sun-filled stretch of weather, as we slowly warm back into the 80s by Mother’s Day. In other words, we’ll be dry, sunny and warming Friday through Sunday. Monday looks nice too, but the chance for more showers and storms increases early next week. As it stands right now, next Tuesday looks to be fairly wet. We’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecast in the coming days. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

Have a great day!